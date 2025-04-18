HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US man attempts to hijack plane, shot dead by passenger

Fri, 18 April 2025
09:15
A knife-wielding United States citizen attempted to hijack a small Tropic Air plane in Belize on Thursday (local time), injuring three people before being shot dead by a fellow passenger, the New York Post reported, citing officials. 
 
 The incident occurred mid-air on a flight bound for San Pedro, when the 49-year-old suspect started attacking passengers with a knife. 
 
 The assailant was later identified as Akinyela Sawa Taylor, a US citizen, according to Belize Commissioner of Police Chester Williams. 
 
 Commissioner Williams praised the passenger who intervened and shot Taylor, calling him a "hero".
 
 Authorities said that it remains unclear how Taylor managed to bring a knife onto the plane. 
 
 Belizean officials have contacted the US Embassy for assistance in the ongoing investigation into the incident. -- ANI

