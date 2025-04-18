UP teenager stabbed to death by friend over alleged harassment of sister

17:16

A youth allegedly stabbed his friend to death for harassing his sister in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, police said on Friday.

The issue had previously led to tensions between the two and on Thursday night, the youth allegedly killed the teenager, Karamchand Bind at Domariya village. Arjun Chauhan, the accused, has been arrested, they said.

"The accused was angry with the victim for allegedly harassing his sister for a long time, despite repeated warnings," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi.

"The victim did not stop his behaviour even after several warnings, which infuriated the accused," Tripathi said.

Police said only Chauhan knew about the alleged harassment in his family. He allegedly called Karamchand Bind for a smoke and then stabbed him to death.

The ASP confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and the accused has been arrested. Further investigations are underway, he said. -- PTI