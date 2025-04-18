TCS Partners With Vishal Sikka's AI Firm

10:23

Tata Consultancy Services announced a partnership with Vianai Systems, a provider of enterprise-grade, domain-specific generative AI applications. The company is founded by Vishal Sikka, former Infosys CEO.

Through this collaboration, TCS customers will gain access to Vianais hila platform -- a next-generation solution that enables C-suite executives to ask questions and gain real-time insights from their data repository.





By combining natural language interactions with data analytics, hila helps decision-makers across finance, supply chain and sales leverage GenAI to unlock the true value of their enterprise data without needing deep technical expertise.

TCS will customise the hila platform to meet the specific needs of financial institutions and other key sectors.

'The future of enterprise decision-making lies in making data intuitive, intelligent and accessible,' K Krithivasan, TCS CEO and MD, said. 'TCS partnership with Vianai Systems brings this vision to life empowering CXOs to engage with their data to gain insights, act faster and lead with greater clarity.'

Post the Q4 results, Krithivasan had told Business Standard that the company is splitting the AI and cloud business and creating independent business units for AI and cloud. One of the reasons was also because innovation in AI is happening at a faster pace, and new AI-native businesses are emerging which can be potential partners for TCS.

'By enabling business users to engage directly with their transactional data in their own landscape -- with accuracy, speed, security and at low cost -- hila represents a new era in AI-driven decision-making,' Vishal Sikka stated. 'This partnership empowers enterprises worldwide to grow, optimise and innovate with unprecedented simplicity and trust, embodying our vision of technology as a powerful human amplifier.' -- Business Standard