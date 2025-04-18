HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tata Elxsi Inks 50-Mn-Euro Deal With ...

Fri, 18 April 2025
12:53
Tata Elxsi, a design and technology services company, announced a strategic multi-year deal valued at 50 million euro with a leading Europe-headquartered automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

This strategic deal positions Tata Elxsi as a key engineering partner for platform and application development across software-defined vehicle (SDV), electrification, body and chassis domains.
 
As part of this collaboration, Tata Elxsi will establish a dedicated Global Engineering Centre to support the customer's software platform roadmap and brand-aligned software engineering programmes.

This centre will serve as a hub for developing a unified technology stack encompassing a proprietary operating system, electronic architecture and automotive cloud. Together, these will power advanced in-vehicle capabilities, seamless connectivity and software upgradability across brands and product lines. -- Business Standard

