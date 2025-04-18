HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sunscreen wars: HUL, Honasa may settle for pact

Fri, 18 April 2025
Hindustan Unilever Limited assured the Delhi high court on Thursday that it will remove the alleged disparaging references to its competitor, Honasa Consumer Limited (HCL), from its Lakme sunscreen advertisements. 

In a related development, during the hearing of a separate suit filed by HUL against The Derma Co, both parties said they had agreed to remove their respective contentious advertisements as an interim arrangement. 

Following this, a truce is expected between the two FMCG companies -- HUL and HCL -- triggered earlier this week, in which the high courts of Delhi and Bombay were engaged. 

Hearing a lawsuit filed by HCL's brand Derma Co sunscreen, Justice Amit Bansal of the Delhi high court asked HUL to ensure that the advertisements and hoardings in the present form were discontinued in a time-bound manner. 

"You discontinue the ad from today. You show that it is in the spirit of settlement. You cannot prolong the removal.... Online (ads) can go within 24 hours," the judge told the HUL's counsel. 

Honasa Consumer moved the Delhi high court against HUL's campaign alleging that while making a reference to the former's "online bestseller" product the defendant claimed it was not offering SPF (sun protection factor) 50. 

"You cannot call my product bad on the basis of a one-page executive summary (of a test report), which is inherently contentious...To say my product is actually SPF 20 and I am misrepresenting to the public every day (is not acceptable)," said the plaintiff's counsel. -- PTI

