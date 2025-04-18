Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi on Saturday: IMD

21:17

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 4 notches above normal, the MeT office said.





Humidity levels fluctuated between 57 per cent and 35 per cent during the day.





According to IMD's forecast for Saturday, the sky will be 'partly cloudy' and become 'generally cloudy' towards the evening.





Very light rain or drizzle is likely, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and dust storms, with winds with speeds of 40-50 kilometre per hour gusting up to 60 kilometre per hour during the evening.





The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.





Meanwhile, the air quality at 4 pm on Friday was in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 219.





An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe', according to the Central Pollution Control Board. -- PTI

