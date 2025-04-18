HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NCW chief to meet riot-affected women in Murshidabad

Fri, 18 April 2025
Share:
08:41
image
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Thursday said that she and other members of the panel will visit riot-hit Murshidabad district in the next few days and meet the affected women.
   
The panel has already taken suo motu cognizance of the violence against innocents at some places of Murshidabad on April 11 and 12 and formed an inquiry committee to look into this, Rahatkar told reporters on arrival at the city airport.
 
"We will extensively talk to women affected by the violence in some parts of Murshidabad during the visit. Te other commission members like Archana Majumder will also accompany me," she added.
 
"Taking serious note of the deeply troubling incident in West Bengal, National Commission for Women took suo moto cognizance and has constituted an Inquiry Committee to investigate the violence," the NCW chairperson said earlier on X. 
 
"This follows reports of several women enduring horrific molestation during communal unrest in the Mandirpara area of Dhulian and Shamsherganj area of  Murshidabad district," she said.
 
Rahatkar said the violence has led to "exodus of hundreds of women, many of whom were forced to cross the Bhagirathi River in search of safety, seeking refuge in the nearby district of Malda".
 
The NCW chief said she will interact with local victims, their families and also meet the district magistrate, superintendent of police and other senior officers of Murshidabad and Malda. 
 
Three persons were killed in communal violence in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad district having Muslim majority population during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on April 11 and 12. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US man attempts to hijack plane, shot dead by passenger
LIVE! US man attempts to hijack plane, shot dead by passenger

IPL PIX: Jacks shines as dominant MI hammer SRH
IPL PIX: Jacks shines as dominant MI hammer SRH

A sprightly Mumbai Indians continued their ascent in IPL 2025 with a four-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dhaka's measures....: India on ending transhipment pact
Dhaka's measures....: India on ending transhipment pact

India has withdrawn the transhipment facility it extended to Bangladesh for exports to third countries, citing congestion at ports and airports. The decision comes after Bangladesh's interim government halted yarn imports from India and...

'BJP Is Setting A Narrative That Gandhis Are Corrupt'
'BJP Is Setting A Narrative That Gandhis Are Corrupt'

'They want to keep the pot boiling all the time.''The BJP wants to set a political narrative that the Gandhis are doing wrong things.'

Keeper's No-ball: Right call by third umpire?
Keeper's No-ball: Right call by third umpire?

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Zeeshan Ansari was denied a wicket in bizarre circumstances in Thursday's Indian Premier League match against the Mumbai Indians because of a no ball that was all wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen's doing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD