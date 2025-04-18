HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi speaks to Elon Musk, discusses tech, innovation

Fri, 18 April 2025
13:51
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Elon Musk, world's richest person with a strong influence in the US administration, on Friday as they discussed the immense potential for collaboration in areas of technology and innovation.

Modi said on X after speaking to Musk, whose business empire includes Tesla and SpaceX, that they discussed various issues.

"Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation," he said.

 Modi added, "India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains." 

 Musk is considered one of the most influential persons in the Donald Trump administration and is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aimed at cutting government expenditure and reducing federal workforce. -- PTI

