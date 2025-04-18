HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Man kills 70-year-old mother after she denies him Rs 200 to purchase dog

Fri, 18 April 2025
14:12
A man allegedly bludgeoned his 70-year-old mother to death after she refused to give him Rs 200 to purchase a dog in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday, police said.

The accused, Pradeep Dewangan (45), also allegedly injured his wife during the attack that occurred in Nageshwar Nagar under the Urla police station limits around 8 am, station house officer B L Chandrakar said.

He said Dewangan was eager to purchase a puppy for Rs 800 and was falling short of Rs 200, which he sought from his mother, Ganeshi.
The official said the accused, an e-rickshaw driver, has two sons and a daughter.

Chandrakar said Dewangan bludgeoned the victim to death with a hammer after she refused to give him money, and he also assaulted his wife, Rameshwari.

The accused managed to escape from the spot when his 15-year-old son intervened and alerted the neighbours about the attack, he said.

The police reached the spot and rushed the two women to a hospital, where Ganeshi succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

The official said efforts were on to nab the accused, and a case of murder has been registered against him. -- PTI

