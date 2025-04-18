HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
JEE-Main second edition results to be announced by April 19: NTA

Fri, 18 April 2025
17:29
Results of the second edition of engineering entrance JEE-Main will be announced by April 19, NTA officials said on Friday.
 
The final answer keys will be notified by Friday, they added.

"The final answer keys of JEE-Main, 2025, Edition-II will be available for download on the JEE-Main website on April 18. The results of JEE-Main, 2025, will be declared latest by April 19," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.

The NTA has received several complaints from candidates about errors in provisional answer keys.

The agency had earlier this week asked students to wait for the final answer keys and not arrive at any conclusions.

The exam was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8. -- PTI 

