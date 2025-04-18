HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India trashes Pak Army chief's 'jugular vein' remark

Fri, 18 April 2025
Share:
09:38
image
Islamabad's only link with Jammu and Kashmir is the vacation of illegally occupied parts of the Union Territory, India said on Thursday, strongly trashing Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's remark that Kashmir is "jugular vein" of his country.
   
New Delhi also rejected Pakistan's assertion that the Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is a Canadian citizen and it has nothing to do with him.
 
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan may try very hard but its reputation as the "epicentre" of global terrorism will not diminish.
 
Addressing a conclave of the Overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad on Wednesday, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir and will stand by the Kashmiri people in the "struggle against the Indian occupation".
 
"It was our jugular vein, it is our jugular vein, we will not forget it," he said.
 
At his weekly media briefing here, Jaiswal said, "How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein?"
 
"This (Jammu and Kashmir) is a Union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country," he said.
 
Munir also talked about the two-nation theory and said the religions, traditions, thoughts and ambitions of Pakistan and India are different. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Varanasi gang-rape accused's kin pick holes claims
LIVE! Varanasi gang-rape accused's kin pick holes claims

Apologise for 1971 atrocities: Bangladesh to Pakistan
Apologise for 1971 atrocities: Bangladesh to Pakistan

Bangladesh has demanded a public apology and compensation from Pakistan for the 1971 atrocities, raising "historically unresolved issues" during the first foreign secretary-level talks between the two countries in 15 years. Dhaka also...

Knife-wielding US man hijacks plane, shot dead by passenger
Knife-wielding US man hijacks plane, shot dead by passenger

The incident occurred mid-air on a flight bound for San Pedro, when the 49-year-old suspect started attacking passengers with a knife.

Only link with J-K...: India on Pak Army chief's remark
Only link with J-K...: India on Pak Army chief's remark

India has strongly rejected Pakistan's claims on Kashmir, calling it a Union Territory and dismissing the Pakistan Army Chief's statement about it being the country's "jugular vein." India also rejected Pakistan's claim that Tahawwur...

'Mamata's Fundamental Concern Is The Muslim Vote'
'Mamata's Fundamental Concern Is The Muslim Vote'

'Rather than assuaging the feelings of the Hindus accommodated in schools and hospitals, she calls a meeting of imams and tries to assuage them.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD