IDFC First Bank Gets Rs 7.5K Cr Investment

09:12

IDFC First Bank said on Thursday that US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) would invest a total of Rs 7,500 crore in the bank through a preferential equity issue aimed at supporting the lenders next phase of growth.





Warburg Pincus, through its affiliate company Currant Sea Investments BV, will invest Rs 4,876 crore, while ADIA will invest Rs 2,624 crore through its wholly owned subsidiary Platinum Invictus B 2025RSC, IDFC First Bank said.





IDFC First Banks board earlier approved the issuance of 1.25 billion fully paid-up compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares (CCPS), of which 812.69 million CCPS will be allotted to Currant Sea Investments BV at Rs 60 each. Similarly, 437.18 million CCPS will be allotted to Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC at Rs 60 each.





Currant Sea Investments BV will hold 9.48 per cent and Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC 5.1 per cent in IDFC First Bank on a post-money basis on the conversion of CCPS, the bank said.





According to Capitaline data, this equity fundraise is likely to be the fourth-largest by a private-sector bank in the country. The biggest have been by ICICI Bank (Rs 15,000 crore) and Axis Bank (Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 10,000 crore).





Further, the banks board also approved reclassification of authorised share capital. Accordingly, the existing share capital of the bank, comprising 12.96 billion equity shares and 103.8 million preference shares aggregating Rs 14,000 crore, will be reclassified to 12.7 billion equity shares and 1.3 billion preference shares aggregating ~14,000 crore.





'It is great to have Warburg Pincus back and to welcome a wholly owned subsidiary of ADIA as our shareholder. We thank them both for believing in us and our growth plans and for investing in us even under volatile global situations, said IDFC First Bank MD & CEO V Vaidyanathan.





He added that the bank had firmly moved into profits and was now at a pivotal stage, where its income growth was expected to consistently exceed operating expenditure growth, leading to improved operating leverage. We expect many businesses which are in the investment stage to turn profitable with scale.





According to the bank, its branch network, ATM network, and technology need scaling up, and so do its multiple businesses, including credit cards, cash management, and wealth management. Hence the need for growth capital.





The bank is aiming to grow its loan book by 20 per cent for the next few years, which is why such a large fundraise was required. It will increase the capital adequacy of the bank to around 19 per cent from 16.4 per cent currently.





'This high capital adequacy will position the bank for strong and profitable growth,' the bank said in its investor presentation.





We believe the Indian banking sector presents an exciting opportunity and is poised for long-term growth. We are excited to reinvest in the IDFC First Bank team to support them in the next phase of growth and sustainable RoE (return on equity) improvement, said Vishal Mahadevia, MD, head of Asia private equity, and global co-head of financial services, Warburg Pincus.





Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, executive director of the private equities department at ADIA, said: This investment is aimed at supporting the banks continued growth, enabling it to meet the rising demand for financial products in the country.





IDFC First Bank has raised funds on two occasions in the recent past. In the second quarter of 2024-2025 (Q2FY25), it raised around Rs 3,200 crore and in FY24 it raised Rs 3,000 crore.





As of December 2024, IDFC First Bank had a loan book of Rs 2.31 trillion and a deposit base of Rs 2.27 trillion. The bank has a largely retail-focused loan book, with mortgage-backed loans and other retail and consumer loans accounting for 53 per cent of the loan book. Its wholesale book constitutes 18 per cent of the loan book.





Shares of the bank closed at Rs 62.98 apiece, down 0.49 per cent from the previous days close on the BSE, but higher than Rs 55-57 levels seen in early April.





Subrata Panda, Business Standard