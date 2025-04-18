HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HC issues notice to MP on lack of live telecast of assembly proceedings

Fri, 18 April 2025
21:57
A view of the MP Vidhan Sabha/Courtesy courtesy MP legislative assembly
The Madhya Pradesh high court has issued notice to the state government seeking a reply on why proceedings of the assembly are not being telecast live for the public. 

Justices Vivek Rusia and Gajendra Singh of Indore bench of HC issued the notice on Thursday on a PIL filed by Congress MLAs Sachin Yadav and Pratap Grewal. The reply to the notice has been sought in four weeks. 

The next date of hearing is likely to be June 16. Under the 'National e-Vidhan Application' introduced by the Central government, legislative assemblies and councils of all the states are to be made "digital houses", Jayesh Gurnani, lawyer for the petitioners, told PTI. 

"But the Madhya Pradesh government has not taken any concrete step so far for live telecast of proceedings of the Assembly under this scheme. The Union government has provided Rs 21 crore to make the MP assembly a digital house," he said. 

However, live telecast of the assembly proceedings has not started, which means voters are unaware of the issues elected representatives are raising in the House, Gurnani said. -- PTI

