HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Froth re-surfaces in Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj

Fri, 18 April 2025
Share:
18:48
File image
File image
A layer of froth was seen covering the Yamuna River surface near Kalindi Kunj on Friday, bringing back the focus on heavy pollution in the river. 

Experts said that the froth on the river surface was a recurring issue due to the toxic chemicals present in the sewage and industrial wastewater flowing unchecked into it. 

The frothing happens due to pollutants in the water getting accumulated with the dissolved organic matter like water hyacinth, leaves and other such wild grass, a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official in the quality control wing, informed PTI. 

"Currently, we do not have any direction to carry out anti-frothing measures at Kalindi Kunj," said the official.

At many places including Kalindi Kunj and ITO, water hyacinths have appeared in the Yamuna water. 

Experts stated that the cause of the white foam over the river stretch is a combination of several factors and more concrete efforts towards stopping waste from entering the river and cleaning it have to be taken. 

"The frothing problem in the Yamuna appears to have become a perennial issue, largely due to the deficit monsoon in the river's upper basin last year and the lack of rainfall during the winter and pre-monsoon seasons this year," said an environmental activist Bhim Singh Rawat. 

"Untreated effluents continue to enter the Yamuna, not just from drains in Delhi but also from major discharge points in Haryana like the Dhanaura escape in Karnal, Drain No. 2 in Panipat, and the Najafgarh drain," he said. 

Rekha Gupta government in Delhi Thursday sanctioned over Rs 3,000 crore for the laying of sewer lines and construction of 27 decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) under the ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna. 

The problem of froth in the river is more aggravated during the winters when the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) uses defoaming agents to remove it. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: RCB eye first home win
IPL 2025 Updates: RCB eye first home win

LIVE! Ex-Bengal BJP Prez Dilip Ghosh set to tie knot at 60
LIVE! Ex-Bengal BJP Prez Dilip Ghosh set to tie knot at 60

Oppn shreds VP Dhankhar's 'super parliament' remark on SC
Oppn shreds VP Dhankhar's 'super parliament' remark on SC

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal has criticised Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for questioning the judiciary over the timeline for the president to take decisions, calling it \"unconstitutional\" and a lowering of the dignity of the...

Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid Trump tariff war
Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid Trump tariff war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Elon Musk, discussing the potential for collaboration in technology and innovation. Modi highlighted India's commitment to advancing partnerships with the US in these areas. The conversation...

Yusuf Pathan's absence after Murshidabad violence draws ire
Yusuf Pathan's absence after Murshidabad violence draws ire

Amid criticism over his absence from violence-hit Murshidabad in West Bengal, TMC leaders defended Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan, saying he is "busy with the IPL." TMC sources expressed unhappiness with Pathan for not visiting the district...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD