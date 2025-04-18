HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Former TTD chairman booked for remarks on ''cows deaths''

Fri, 18 April 2025
12:26
The Tirupati police Police have registered a case against former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman and YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy over his claims of cows dying at SV goshala.

TTD Board member Bhanuprakash Reddy lodged a complaint with Tirupati Superintendent of Police Harshavardhan Raju, alleging that claims made by Karunakar Reddy that 100 cows have died in the SV Goshala due to the negligence of its administration were false. 

According to the FIR, police booked Karunakar Reddy under different Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"These false statements have hurt the sentiments of devotees," Bhanuprakash Reddy said in his complaint.

YSR Congress party leaders staged a protest here on Thursday after being denied entry into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Gaushala (cowshed), alleging cow deaths due to neglect.

Karunakar Reddy lay on the road protesting, joined by Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy and others, after police prevented them from visiting the facility.

YSRCP accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government of using police to suppress evidence of "mismanagement" at Tirumala's cowshed run by the temple trust.

The ruling TDP accused YSRCP of "playing politics" over cow protection and hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees. -- PTI 

