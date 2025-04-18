HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Focus on...: India slams B'desh on Bengal violence remark

Fri, 18 April 2025
Share:
11:40
image
India has slammed Bangladesh over its condemnation of the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad, calling Dhaka's take on the matter as "unwarranted comments" and "virtue signaling".

"We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal. This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India's concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

"Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signaling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities," he added.

Rejecting alleged attempts of its implication in the violence that broke out on April 8, Bangladesh's press secretary Shafiqul Alam had said, "We urge the Government of India and West Bengal to take all steps to fully protect the minority Muslim population."
 
At least three people were killed and hundreds were rendered homeless in communal violence in parts of Murshidabad district, mainly Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian and Jangipur, on April 11 and 12 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Focus on...: India slams B'desh on WB violence remark
LIVE! Focus on...: India slams B'desh on WB violence remark

'Mamata's Fundamental Concern Is The Muslim Vote'
'Mamata's Fundamental Concern Is The Muslim Vote'

'Rather than assuaging the feelings of the Hindus accommodated in schools and hospitals, she calls a meeting of imams and tries to assuage them.'

Varanasi gang-rape victim demanded money: Accused's kin
Varanasi gang-rape victim demanded money: Accused's kin

Families of accused in the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Varanasi have claimed inconsistencies in the survivor's account, leading police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine both allegations. The SIT will investigate...

Why BJP Still Hasn't Named Nadda's Successor
Why BJP Still Hasn't Named Nadda's Successor

The prolonged delay over electing J P Nadda's successor possibly stems from the RSS leadership wanting a person who is at least equidistant from the Sangh as well as the Modi/BJP edifice, observes BJP-RSS watcher Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.

Knife-wielding US man hijacks plane, shot dead by passenger
Knife-wielding US man hijacks plane, shot dead by passenger

The incident occurred mid-air on a flight bound for San Pedro, when the 49-year-old suspect started attacking passengers with a knife.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD