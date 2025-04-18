Focus on...: India slams B'desh on Bengal violence remark

11:40

India has slammed Bangladesh over its condemnation of the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad, calling Dhaka's take on the matter as "unwarranted comments" and "virtue signaling".





"We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal. This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India's concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.





"Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signaling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities," he added.





Rejecting alleged attempts of its implication in the violence that broke out on April 8, Bangladesh's press secretary Shafiqul Alam had said, "We urge the Government of India and West Bengal to take all steps to fully protect the minority Muslim population."

At least three people were killed and hundreds were rendered homeless in communal violence in parts of Murshidabad district, mainly Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian and Jangipur, on April 11 and 12 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.