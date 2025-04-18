HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

DGCA orders probe into death of AI Express pilot

Fri, 18 April 2025
Share:
19:41
File image
File image
Aviation watchdog DGCA has ordered a detailed investigation into the circumstances that led to the recent death of an Air India Express pilot, including checking the medical history of the deceased crew member and examining the existing guidelines to deal with such emergencies. 

The Air India Express pilot, who was the first officer, died due to a sudden cardiac arrest while operating the flight IX1153 from Srinagar to Delhi on April 9. 

Ordering the probe, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) investigation team will check whether the crew reported the sickness to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) while in air and if so, whether the ATC initiated action appropriately. 

Apart from checking the medical history of the deceased crew member, the team will probe whether due precaution was taken during rostering of such crew who have flying restriction due to medical reasons, as per the DGCA order issued on April 17. 

Among other aspects, the regulator will investigate whether any specific medical checks are required for such pilots to undergo before undertaking flights and whether the remaining onboard crew took action when the crew member reported feeling unwell. 

According to DGCA, the probe will also look at the time taken in taking the crew member to the medical centre at the airport. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Toss delayed due to rain
IPL 2025 Updates: Toss delayed due to rain

LIVE! DGCA orders probe into death of AI Express pilot
LIVE! DGCA orders probe into death of AI Express pilot

Oppn shreds VP Dhankhar's 'super parliament' remark on SC
Oppn shreds VP Dhankhar's 'super parliament' remark on SC

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal has criticised Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for questioning the judiciary over the timeline for the president to take decisions, calling it \"unconstitutional\" and a lowering of the dignity of the...

Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid Trump tariff war
Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid Trump tariff war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Elon Musk, discussing the potential for collaboration in technology and innovation. Modi highlighted India's commitment to advancing partnerships with the US in these areas. The conversation...

Yusuf Pathan's absence after Murshidabad violence draws ire
Yusuf Pathan's absence after Murshidabad violence draws ire

Amid criticism over his absence from violence-hit Murshidabad in West Bengal, TMC leaders defended Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan, saying he is "busy with the IPL." TMC sources expressed unhappiness with Pathan for not visiting the district...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD