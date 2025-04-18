HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Developments works may suffer in Maha over pending bills: Contractors' group

Fri, 18 April 2025
18:11
image
Development works in Maharashtra could be affected if the state government does not release payments in time, a senior functionary of an association of contractors and engineers said here on Friday.
  
Milind Bhosale, president of the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation and the State Engineers Association, said works worth Rs 89,000 crore had been completed in the state but only bills amounting to Rs 4,000 have been cleared so far.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the association's state level convention, Bhosale said the state government had floated "tenders of five years in a single year" in view of elections, resulting in immense pressure on the system.

"Contractors from all 35 districts in the state have pending dues, with Mumbai, Yavatmal and Pune being the most affected regions. If bills are not cleared soon, many contractors may withdraw from government projects entirely," he claimed. -- PTI

