Delhi murder: Role of 'lady don' under lens, security beefed up in area

Local residents protest against murder of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur, Delhi/ANI Photo





Kunal was stabbed on Thursday evening in New Seelampur, and police have identified two suspects -- Sahil and Rehan -- after scanning CCTV camera footage from the area, joint commissioner of police (Eastern Range), Pushpendra Kumar, said.





The family members of the deceased, meanwhile, have claimed that Zikra, a local woman known as 'lady don' in the area, was present at the crime scene when Kunal was killed, the officer said.





The police have detained Zikra for questioning, sources said, though she has not been formally arrested.





"We have identified the accused who will be nabbed soon. Ten teams have been formed to crack the case, and they are looking at all possible angles. We have detained a few people for questioning. The case will be solved soon," Kumar said.





Zikra worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife, Zoya, before her arrest by Delhi Police in a drugs case.





She was reportedly living with Zoya before the latter was jailed.





It is believed that Zikra was trying to form her own gang after Zoya's arrest, sources said. -- PTI

