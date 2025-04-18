HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dalit groom assaulted by 'upper caste' men in UP

Fri, 18 April 2025
A Dalit groom was allegedly assaulted by a group of "upper-caste" men during a wedding procession in Agra's Nagla Talfi area, police said on Thursday. 

The incident also left several members of the wedding party injured, they said. 

According to the complaint lodged by Anita, a resident of Nagla Talfi, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when her daughter's wedding procession arrived from Mathura. 

The wedding was scheduled to take place later at a marriage home located a short distance from the village, it said. 

As the procession moved along the road accompanied by DJ music, a group of men from "upper castes" allegedly arrived with sticks and batons and attacked the groom and several others, the complaint said. 

"The attackers beat up the groom and several members of the wedding party. Due to the assault, no rituals could be performed at the marriage venue. 

"The entire ceremony had to be shifted and conducted at our home instead," Anita stated in her complaint. 

Assistant commissioner of police PK Rai said, "Those injured in the assault are being treated. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway." -- PTI

