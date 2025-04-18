HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Confronted for 'eve-teasing', man out on bail slits throat

Fri, 18 April 2025
Share:
17:48
image
A man out on bail in a murder case fatally slit his throat with a paper cutter on Friday after he was confronted by a group of people for allegedly teasing a woman in Jaipur, police said.
 
The SHO of Jhotwara police station, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, said Anand Sharma, aged around 40, was allegedly teasing a woman sanitation worker for the past 4-5 days. 

When her husband confronted him on Friday, leading to an altercation, local people gathered at the spot and started beating up Sharma, the SHO said.

In the middle of this, Sharma took out a paper cutter from his pocket and slit his throat. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead due to excessive bleeding, Shekhawat said.

The SHO said that Sharma, a native of Alwar district who shifted to Jhotwara recently, was in judicial custody in Delhi in a case of murder and was released on bail sometime back.
 
Police have launched a probe after the sending the body for autopsy, he said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sibal slams VP over 'SC super parliament' remark
LIVE! Sibal slams VP over 'SC super parliament' remark

Yusuf Pathan's absence after Murshidabad violence draws ire
Yusuf Pathan's absence after Murshidabad violence draws ire

Amid criticism over his absence from violence-hit Murshidabad in West Bengal, TMC leaders defended Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan, saying he is "busy with the IPL." TMC sources expressed unhappiness with Pathan for not visiting the district...

Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid Trump tariff war
Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid Trump tariff war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Elon Musk, discussing the potential for collaboration in technology and innovation. Modi highlighted India's commitment to advancing partnerships with the US in these areas. The conversation...

Rape accused thrashed, tied to cart, paraded naked in UP
Rape accused thrashed, tied to cart, paraded naked in UP

The video purports to show the 22-year-old man, with his lower body stripped, tied to a bullock cart. Multiple men and women can be heard in the background, with some also being heard inciting a dog to attack him and others encouraging a...

DU professor 'advised' to submit text of US varsity talk
DU professor 'advised' to submit text of US varsity talk

A faculty member in the Hindi department, Jha has been invited to speak at a seminar, titled "The University Under a Global Authoritarian Turn", as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the India China Institute at The New School,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD