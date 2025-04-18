HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Black paint smeared on Bahadur Shah Zafar mural in UP

Fri, 18 April 2025
Share:
22:48
File image
File image
Activists of a right-wing Hindu outfit smeared black paint on a mural of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, at Ghaziabad railway station on Friday, officials said.

According to local sources, some members of the Hindu Raksha Dal reached the railway station in the morning and sprayed paint on Zafar's mural at platform number 4.

However, the activists reportedly claimed that the painting was of Aurangzeb.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections of the Railway Act, RPF assistant security commissioner S S Garbyal said.

Meanwhile, Dr Udita Tyagi of Disha Foundation released a video stating that the foundation had been involved in beautifying the city's walls and that they commissioned the painting of Zafar.

However, she clarified that "neither she nor the foundation currently supports praising any Mughal emperor." 

ASC Garbyal added that the RPF is currently investigating the case. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: RCB finish on 95-9
IPL 2025 Updates: RCB finish on 95-9

Oppn shreds VP Dhankhar's 'super parliament' remark on SC
Oppn shreds VP Dhankhar's 'super parliament' remark on SC

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal has criticised Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for questioning the judiciary over the timeline for the president to take decisions, calling it \"unconstitutional\" and a lowering of the dignity of the...

India's concerns shelve Pak-Sri Lanka naval exercise
India's concerns shelve Pak-Sri Lanka naval exercise

India's concerns over a planned naval exercise between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the strategically important waters of Trincomalee led to the shelving of the drills weeks ago. The exercise was planned as part of regular engagements...

Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid Trump tariff war
Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid Trump tariff war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Elon Musk, discussing the potential for collaboration in technology and innovation. Modi highlighted India's commitment to advancing partnerships with the US in these areas. The conversation...

8 cheetahs to be brought to India from Africa's Botswana
8 cheetahs to be brought to India from Africa's Botswana

India is set to bring eight cheetahs from Botswana in two phases, with four arriving by May 2025. This follows the successful reintroduction of cheetahs to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, with the population now at 26, including 14...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD