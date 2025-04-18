HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ben Affleck says he hated to wear his 'Batman' costume

Fri, 18 April 2025
11:21
Actor Ben Affleck says he never liked his Batman costumes as they were "horrendous to wear".
 
Affleck played the superhero in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021) and The Flash (2022).

"I hated the Batsuits. The Batsuits are horrendous to wear," the 52-year-old actor told GQ in an interview. 

"They're hot for one thing. They don't breathe. They're made to look the way they want them to look. There's no thought put into the human being. So what happens is that you just start sweating. I'm already,  I sweat, you know what I mean? So in that thing, you'd just be pouring water," he added.

Affleck said the costume doesn't make one feel heroic. "It just made it difficult to make the movie, because you're so hot. It also does not make you feel very heroic, because you're instantly exhausted and really sweaty."

"Maybe Christian (Bale) or Rob (Pattinson), guys like that, were just better at dealing with it," he quipped. 

Both Bale and Pattinson have featured in Batman films.
 
The last Batman film, titled The Batman, released in 2022. 

Starring Pattinson in the lead alongside Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell, it was directed by Matt Reeves. -- PTI 

