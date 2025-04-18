HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul reveal daughter's name

Fri, 18 April 2025
Share:
16:39
image
Actor Athiya Shetty and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, on Friday announced the name of their newborn daughter, Evaarah. 
 
The duo shared a collaborative post on Instagram revealing the name and its meaning on the occasion of Rahul's 33rd birthday.

The post featured Rahul holding Evaarah with Athiya looking at her.

"Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God," read the caption. 

Athiya,32 and Rahul began dating in 2019 but officially announced their relationship only in 2021. They tied the knot in January 23, 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony. 

The couple welcomed the baby on March 24. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stalin challenges Shah on NEET, delimitation
LIVE! Stalin challenges Shah on NEET, delimitation

Bhagavad Gita, Natyashastra get UNESCO honour
Bhagavad Gita, Natyashastra get UNESCO honour

Manuscripts of Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra have been added to UNESCO's Memory of the World Register, joining 74 other new documentary heritage collections from 72 countries and four international organizations. Prime...

FBI arrests Khalistani terrorist linked to Punjab attacks
FBI arrests Khalistani terrorist linked to Punjab attacks

Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia alias Jora, an alleged terrorist who had illegally entered the US, was arrested by the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations in Sacramento.

Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid Trump tariff war
Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid Trump tariff war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Elon Musk, discussing the potential for collaboration in technology and innovation. Modi highlighted India's commitment to advancing partnerships with the US in these areas. The conversation...

'Mamata's Fundamental Concern Is The Muslim Vote'
'Mamata's Fundamental Concern Is The Muslim Vote'

'Rather than assuaging the feelings of the Hindus accommodated in schools and hospitals, she calls a meeting of imams and tries to assuage them.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD