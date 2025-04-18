Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul reveal daughter's name

16:39

Actor Athiya Shetty and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, on Friday announced the name of their newborn daughter, Evaarah.

The duo shared a collaborative post on Instagram revealing the name and its meaning on the occasion of Rahul's 33rd birthday.





The post featured Rahul holding Evaarah with Athiya looking at her.





"Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God," read the caption.





Athiya,32 and Rahul began dating in 2019 but officially announced their relationship only in 2021. They tied the knot in January 23, 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony.





The couple welcomed the baby on March 24. -- PTI