Andhra student killed in US mishap days before graduation

Fri, 18 April 2025
21:26
File image
A girl student from Guntur, who was pursuing her master's degree in the USA, died after a hit-and-run incident in Denton City, Texas, while returning home with a friend, her family members said on Friday.

V Deepthi was walking near the 2300 block of Carril Al Lago Drive on April 12 when a speeding vehicle struck her and her friend Snigdha, also from the Guntur district.

Deepthi sustained severe head injuries and succumbed on April 15, while Snigdha is undergoing surgery and is said to be in stable condition, the family members said.

Deepthi was expected to graduate this May. Her mother had spoken to her on Thursday.

"I spoke to her occasionally, and as she was in a hurry to attend classes, she told us she would call on Sunday when she would be free. That turned out to be the last call," said Hanumantha Rao, her father. -- PTI

