Accident victims in Maha to receive cashless treatment up to Rs 1 lakh

Fri, 18 April 2025
17:02
Representative image
The Maharashtra government on Friday decided to extend cashless treatment up to Rs 1 lakh for accident victims in empanelled and other emergency hospitals. 

Chairing a review meeting, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar directed officials to ensure that accident victims get timely and cashless treatment up to Rs 1 lakh.

He warned that action would be taken against anyone found violating the health scheme.

Abitkar said, "The number of empanelled hospitals under the scheme will be increased from 1,792 to 4,180. This process would be carried out transparently through committees chaired by district collectors."

A study committee has been formed to consider increasing the number of procedures covered, revising rates, including costly treatments like organ transplants, and incorporating primary healthcare services into the scheme, Abitkar said. 

He directed the committee to submit its report within a month.

"To assist the public, a separate mobile app will be developed to provide information on hospitals under the scheme, bed availability, and to register complaints," Abitkar said.

Each empanelled hospital should organise a health camp every month and treat at least five patients under the cashless scheme, he said. Elected representatives should be included in these camps and the events should be publicised in advance, the minister said. -- PTI

