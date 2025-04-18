HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
70 illegal hospitals and clinics closed in UP's Sambhal

Fri, 18 April 2025
Representational image
Chief Medical Officer Tarun Kumar Pathak on Friday said the health department has initiated action against unqualified medical practitioners and 70 illegal hospitals and clinics in Sambhal in the past week.

A special campaign was launched in Sambhal, Gunnaur and Chandausi to identify and shut down unregistered healthcare facilities, said Pathak.

As a result, approximately 70 illegal hospitals and clinics have been closed, he added.

Pathak said that FIRs have been filed against more than 50 individuals operating these illegal establishments.

The chief medical officer said that "action was taken against quacks and labs which are running illegally" and "do not have any registration".

"In the last one week, we have appointed nodal officers in three sectors of the district. 70 hospitals and clinics which are not registered with us have been identified and closed, and FIRs have been filed against 50 people," Pathak told reporters in Sambhal.

"Our campaign against quacks and illegal clinics will continue in the coming days," he said. -- PTI

