VHP seeks President's rule in WB over violence

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, VHP general secretary Milind Parande said his organisation will hold demonstrations at all district places in the country to condemn the violence.





"We demand President's rule in West Bengal over the violence against Hindus on the pretext of opposing the Waqf Act," he said. Violence erupted on April 11 and 12 in pockets of Murshidabad during protests against the amended Waqf Act. At least three persons were killed and several injured in the violence prompting a heavy deployment of police, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and central forces in the area.





The National Commission for Women (NCW) has said the violence forced hundreds of women to flee their homes, with many crossing the Bhagirathi river to seek shelter in neighbouring Malda district. PTI

