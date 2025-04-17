HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

VHP seeks President's rule in WB over violence

Thu, 17 April 2025
Share:
16:42
image
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday demanded imposition of President's rule in West Bengal over the recent communal violence in Murshidabad district in the state following protests against the new Waqf law. 

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, VHP general secretary Milind Parande said his organisation will hold demonstrations at all district places in the country to condemn the violence. 

"We demand President's rule in West Bengal over the violence against Hindus on the pretext of opposing the Waqf Act," he said. Violence erupted on April 11 and 12 in pockets of Murshidabad during protests against the amended Waqf Act. At least three persons were killed and several injured in the violence prompting a heavy deployment of police, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and central forces in the area. 

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has said the violence forced hundreds of women to flee their homes, with many crossing the Bhagirathi river to seek shelter in neighbouring Malda district. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! We are Hindus, but not 'Hindi': Raj Thackeray
LIVE! We are Hindus, but not 'Hindi': Raj Thackeray

SC a super Parliament, did not bargain for this: Dhankhar
SC a super Parliament, did not bargain for this: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over a recent Supreme Court ruling that sets a timeline for the President to decide on bills. Dhankhar stated that India did not bargain for a democracy where judges legislate, perform...

'Pro-Mamata Sentiment Among Muslims Is A Reality'
'Pro-Mamata Sentiment Among Muslims Is A Reality'

'Mamata needs to address the anger and resentment among various sections of the Hindu community because low-scale communal violence has always paid richer electoral dividends for the BJP.'

'BJP Is Setting A Narrative That Gandhis Are Corrupt'
'BJP Is Setting A Narrative That Gandhis Are Corrupt'

'They want to keep the pot boiling all the time.''The BJP wants to set a political narrative that the Gandhis are doing wrong things.'

'Strongest evidence' of life outside earth found
'Strongest evidence' of life outside earth found

Researchers have detected hints of molecules known to be produced by marine organisms on the exoplanet K2-18 b, providing "the strongest evidence yet" of life outside the Solar System. While the discovery is exciting, more data is needed...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD