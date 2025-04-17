US govt may ban Harvard from hosting foreign students

13:18





Noem "wrote a scathing letter demanding detailed records on Harvard's foreign student visa holders' illegal and violent activities by April 30, 2025, or face immediate loss of Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification," DHS said in a news release.





The certification allows universities to issue forms to admitted international students that they can then use to apply for visas to enter the United States, according to DHS.





Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is threatening to strip Harvard University of its ability to enroll international students if it doesn't turn over records on international students' "illegal and violent activities,' the agency said Wednesday, reports CNN.