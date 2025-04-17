Trump meets mom of woman murdered, raped by 'alien'

10:30





He added, "Your daughter's looking down, proud of you, just keep it going." The somber meeting was shared by the White House in a video post on X.





In the post, the administration contrasted Morin's visit with the actions of Senator Chris Van Hollen.





"While Sen. Chris Van Hollen tried to coddle an MS-13 alien in El Salvador, Angel Mom Patty Morin stood in the Oval Office with President Trump--fighting for her daughter, raped and murdered by an MS-13 alien from El Salvador," the White House stated.

US President Donald Trump met with Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin -- an American citizen brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2023 -- at the Oval Office on Wednesday (US local time). Praising her resilient spirit, Trump told Morin, "She's a beautiful woman, she's been through hell."