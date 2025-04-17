HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump meets mom of woman murdered, raped by 'alien'

Thu, 17 April 2025
US President Donald Trump met with Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin -- an American citizen brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2023 -- at the Oval Office on Wednesday (US local time). Praising her resilient spirit, Trump told Morin, "She's a beautiful woman, she's been through hell."

He added, "Your daughter's looking down, proud of you, just keep it going." The somber meeting was shared by the White House in a video post on X.

In the post, the administration contrasted Morin's visit with the actions of Senator Chris Van Hollen.

"While Sen. Chris Van Hollen tried to coddle an MS-13 alien in El Salvador, Angel Mom Patty Morin stood in the Oval Office with President Trump--fighting for her daughter, raped and murdered by an MS-13 alien from El Salvador," the White House stated.

