HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

Thu, 17 April 2025
Share:
12:45
image
As vicious as our hot season is, there's also a strange, sweet nostalgia about summer days too. India's seasons are so distinct and memorable, and when one season segues into the next, you begin to miss the sights and sounds of the previous few months.  

The hues of summer are fiercely bright and are sweetened by loads of abundant fruit, all courtesy gorgeous flowering shrubs and trees that burst into bloom as the mercury rises, painting the countryside and cityscapes with fiery reds, golden yellows, calming purples and dazzling pinks. Do you know which are your favourite summer trees?

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex surges over 1000 points
LIVE! Sensex surges over 1000 points

Will ban foreign students: US govt threatens Harvard
Will ban foreign students: US govt threatens Harvard

The United States Department of Homeland Security has threatened to revoke Harvard University's ability to enrol foreign students if it failed to provide by April 30 records on its international student visa holders' 'illegal and...

SC to examine secular succession law over Shariat
SC to examine secular succession law over Shariat

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to examine whether Muslims can be governed by secular Indian succession law for ancestral properties instead of Shariat without renouncing their faith. The court will consider three petitions on the...

BJP CM for Bihar? Pro-Nitish posters come up in Patna
BJP CM for Bihar? Pro-Nitish posters come up in Patna

The Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), an alliance partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, has put up posters outside its party office asserting that Nitish Kumar will continue as the Bihar Chief Minister till 2030. This...

Did RR Miss A Trick By Keeping Rana Out?
Did RR Miss A Trick By Keeping Rana Out?

Delhi Capitals pulled off a thrilling win via the Super Over against Rajasthan Royals, courtesy a Mitchell Starc masterpiece.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD