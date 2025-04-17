The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

12:45





The hues of summer are fiercely bright and are sweetened by loads of abundant fruit, all courtesy gorgeous flowering shrubs and trees that burst into bloom as the mercury rises, painting the countryside and cityscapes with fiery reds, golden yellows, calming purples and dazzling pinks. Do you know which are your favourite summer trees?





As vicious as our hot season is, there's also a strange, sweet nostalgia about summer days too. India's seasons are so distinct and memorable, and when one season segues into the next, you begin to miss the sights and sounds of the previous few months.