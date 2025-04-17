'Sonia, Rahul are modern dacoits'

16:48





Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Patra attacked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul and said that this case was a "blatant robbery."





"Can a political company lend money to another entity? How did the Congress party, which relies on donations, lend money to Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journals Limited) like a bank?... I appeal to you that from today, don't call this case a theft or corruption, this is blatant robbery... Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are modern dacoits... This is the National Herald robbery case," Patra said.





This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 15 filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against top Congress members Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. -- ANI

