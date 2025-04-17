'Shop was burnt, cops said they would come, but didn't'

10:09

A burnt shop in Murshidabad





The administration has been providing food and other essential relief to those who sought shelter in relief camps following the unrest in Jafrabad and Dhuliyan in the Jangipur subdivision.





However, people in the relief camps have expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of basic amenities. Some residents of the violence-hit district, while speaking to ANI, narrated their experiences.





Shankar Das, a resident of Murshidabad whose home was demolished by a violent mob, is currently staying in one of the relief camps.





He said, "Our house was demolished, and many people fled. We still haven't received milk or food for children and infants. Only adults have received food; nothing has been provided for the children." Pradipta Pal, another local resident, recounted the chaos during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11.





He stated that around 150-200 people looted and vandalised his shop and that police "failed" to respond despite repeated calls for help.





"On the 12th, at around 9 a.m., some people vandalized my shop. We chased them away. Later, around 150-200 people came. They looted and set it on fire for the third time. Our main door was very strong--that's why we survived. The villagers saved us. We called the police many times, but they kept saying they were on their way, and never came," he told ANI.





After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for those whose houses and shops were destroyed in the violence, Pal said he would consider his life "blessed" if the promise was fulfilled.





"If the Chief Minister fulfils this promise, I will consider my life blessed. We have nothing. It's a good thing the BDO office has arranged for food," he added.





The wife of one the deceased in the Murshidabad violence said, "First they pelted stone on us, then broke the windows, doors, with a blunt weapon, broke our kitchen. My husband and son were killed. I didn't see them. They were masked..." -- ANI

Days after violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, hundreds of displaced residents have not been able to return to their homes yet.