The Nifty index gained more than 250 points to 23,707.45 or 1.15 per cent up after opening down 35.35 points or 0.15 per cent, while the BSE Sensex also surged more than 950 points to reach 78,007.05 by mid-session, gaining +950.76 or +1.27 per cent.

Indian stock markets turned around on Thursday after a negative start in the morning session. The markets surged around 1 per cent by mid-session due to a strong domestic structural story and FPI buying.