HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC pauses appointments on Waqf boards

Thu, 17 April 2025
Share:
14:35
image
Supreme Court begins hearing on a batch of petitions challenging validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. 

"Allow a week to me to place preliminary reply with some materials," solicitor general Tushar Mehta, for Centre, asks SC. 

"If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout?" Solicitor general asks. 

"There should not be any appointment in central waqf council and boards in meantime," says SC after Centre seeks time. "If registration of any waqf properties has taken place under 1995 Act then those properties can't be disturbed," says CJI.

Centre assures SC it won't denotify 'waqf by deed' and 'waqf by user' till next hearing. 

SC grants 7 days to Centre to respond to pleas against validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. "Impossible to deal with so many pleas, will hear only 5," says SC. The court says petitioners can file rejoinder to Centre's reply in 5 days post which it will list matter for interim orders.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Judiciary can't set timeline for Prez to OK bills: Dhankar
LIVE! Judiciary can't set timeline for Prez to OK bills: Dhankar

'Pro-Mamata Sentiment Among Muslims Is A Reality'
'Pro-Mamata Sentiment Among Muslims Is A Reality'

'Mamata needs to address the anger and resentment among various sections of the Hindu community because low-scale communal violence has always paid richer electoral dividends for the BJP.'

SC stays sacking of untainted Bengal teachers, for now
SC stays sacking of untainted Bengal teachers, for now

The Supreme Court has extended the services of terminated teachers in West Bengal who were found untainted by the CBI, providing relief to the state. The court did not, however, extend the services of grade 'C' and 'D' employees of...

Will form govt alone: AIADMK leader after BJP tie-up
Will form govt alone: AIADMK leader after BJP tie-up

Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai has asserted that there will be no coalition government in Tamil Nadu in 2026, with party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami forming a government "alone." He said this in response to reporters' queries on the...

Russian President Putin thanks Hamas for...
Russian President Putin thanks Hamas for...

President Vladimir Putin has thanked Palestinian group Hamas for releasing three Russian hostages captivated during the October 2023 attack on Israel.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD