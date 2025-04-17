SC pauses appointments on Waqf boards

14:35





"Allow a week to me to place preliminary reply with some materials," solicitor general Tushar Mehta, for Centre, asks SC.





"If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout?" Solicitor general asks.





"There should not be any appointment in central waqf council and boards in meantime," says SC after Centre seeks time. "If registration of any waqf properties has taken place under 1995 Act then those properties can't be disturbed," says CJI.





Centre assures SC it won't denotify 'waqf by deed' and 'waqf by user' till next hearing.





SC grants 7 days to Centre to respond to pleas against validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. "Impossible to deal with so many pleas, will hear only 5," says SC. The court says petitioners can file rejoinder to Centre's reply in 5 days post which it will list matter for interim orders.

Supreme Court begins hearing on a batch of petitions challenging validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.