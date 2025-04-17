HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC allows untainted West Bengal teachers to continue

Thu, 17 April 2025
The Supreme Court has allowed the teachers whose appointments have been cancelled due to irregularities in the recruitment process to continue until the fresh selection process is completed. 

However, a bench led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna clarified that the aforesaid relief is only for teachers whose appointments were "untainted." 

The top court also refused to grant relief to continue service to the teaching staff in Groups C and D, stating that there are more "tainted" candidates in those categories. The top court also directed the West Bengal government and the WB Staff Selection Commission to issue advertisements for fresh recruitment of assistant teachers by May 31 and to complete the entire process by December 31.

