Rupee sheds US tariff impact; ends 27 paise higher at 85.37 against USD

Thu, 17 April 2025
18:52
The rupee strengthened for the fourth consecutive session and closed 27 paise higher at 85.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, hitting the April 3 closing level, on the back of foreign fund inflows in domestic equities and broad weakness in the greenback. 

The unit has pared all its losses since April 2, when US President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries. 

On April 2, the rupee was quoted at 85.52 against the US dollar. 

According to forex traders, a positive trend in domestic equities following a reprieve from the US tariffs boosted overall investor sentiment even though some recovery in crude prices weighed down on the Indian currency. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.48 and moved between the high of 85.31 and the low of 85.62 against the greenback during intraday. 

The unit ended the session at 85.37 (provisional) against the dollar, logging a gain of 27 paise from its previous closing level. 

The rupee closed Wednesday's session with a gain of 16 paise at 85.64 against the dollar. -- PTI

