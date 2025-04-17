HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul to visit US, will give talk at Brown University

Thu, 17 April 2025
Share:
11:31
image
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a visit to the US next week during which he will be giving a talk and interacting with faculty members and students at the Brown University. 

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Gandhi will be visiting Brown University in Rhode Island, United States, on April 21 and 22. He will be giving a talk and interacting with faculty members and students, Khera said. 

Prior to visiting Rhode Island, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will meet with members of the NRI community, as well as office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), he said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! JD-U poster reveals whether Nitish will continue as CM
LIVE! JD-U poster reveals whether Nitish will continue as CM

Muslim outfit issues fatwa against actor Vijay
Muslim outfit issues fatwa against actor Vijay

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Razvi Bareilvi criticised Vijay for allegedly portraying Muslims negatively in his movies and for inviting individuals involved in gambling and liquor consumption to his iftar party.

Gaza 'annexation' is part of Israeli military strategy
Gaza 'annexation' is part of Israeli military strategy

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has affirmed that Gaza's annexation was part of a military strategy and troops will remain in the security zones created in Lebanon and Syria indefinitely, Al Jazeera reported.

An India Story That Will Make You Smile!
An India Story That Will Make You Smile!

'The entire town, Hindus, Muslims and Christians, my schoolteachers and the ustads from the madrasa were present to witness my arangettam.'

How Yorker Master Starc Rattled RR
How Yorker Master Starc Rattled RR

A Mitchell Starc-inspired Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals via the Super Over.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD