Pilot's death: Govt reviews medical emergency protocols at airports

Thu, 17 April 2025
08:43
Deepak Patel, Business Standard

The central government was evaluating existing protocols for managing medical emergencies at airports after a pilot collapsed and died shortly after landing a commercial flight, a senior official said on Wednesday.
 
On April 9, an Air India Express pilot suffered a cardiac arrest at Delhi airport shortly after flying in from Srinagar. The airline later confirmed his passing.
 
According to the senior official, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation may soon initiate a review of policies concerning pilot health assessments, emergency medical infrastructure at airports, and other related areas.
 
"We are exploring whether to set up a protocol on how to respond in such situations," the official said.
 
Following the incident, several Air India Express pilots voiced concerns about what they claimed was a delayed emergency response, stating that an ambulance took approximately 45 minutes to arrive.
 
In response, Delhi airport CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar stated on April 11 that a doctor was dispatched within eight minutes of the airports operations team being informed.

"Timely medical aid was given and the pilot was transferred to a world-class medical facility," he added.

