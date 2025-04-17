Nowhere have I written Farooq supported Art 370: Dulat

14:19





Dulat is a former IPS officer who served both the Intelligence Bureau and RAW and has long experience working in Kashmir.





Speaking to ANI on whether his and Abdullah's friendship has been impacted, Dulat emphasised, "Friendships don't end just because someone said something frivolous. This book is not about Article 370; rather, it's an appreciation of Farooq Abdullah, the great man." "I am confident that he will definitely attend the book launch tomorrow. If he doesn't come, it will be his own decision, but I had spoken to him about 10-15 days ago, and he had said that he would come," Dulat said.





The former RAW Chief recalled that when Article 370 was abrogated, Dr Sahab (Farooq Abdullah) was heartbroken over what had happened to them. "It's well known that Farooq Sahib has said multiple times that he has stood with Delhi and always has -- but it is Delhi that hasn't been able to understand Dr Sahab. The fault doesn't lie with Farooq, it lies with Delhi for failing to understand him," AS Dulat said.





Further, when asked whether the National Conference Chief's claims backing the abrogation of Article 370 are true, Dulat said that Farooq never supported them.





"Two days before the abrogation was announced, Dr Sahab, Omar Abdullah, and one of their MPs had met with the Prime Minister. I don't know what was discussed there. I even asked them, but I wasn't told anything. Afterwards, Farooq Sahab had told me that if the government wanted to do this, they should've taken us into confidence. But instead, we were put under house arrest. He has never supported the abrogation of Article 370," he said.





"Nowhere in the book have I written that Farooq supported Article 370. That is nonsense and just a media stunt. No one supported the abrogation, but the manner in which it was done could have been different -- through dialogue," Dulat added.

