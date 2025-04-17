HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Not wanting to raise second daughter, Maha couple kills one-month-old girl; held

Thu, 17 April 2025
21:44
The police in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday claimed to have solved the murder of a one-month-old girl with the arrest of her parents, who allegedly committed the act as they already had a daughter and did not want to raise another one.   

The child's body was found in a well in Asarkheda village on April 12, superintendent of police Ajaykumar Bansal told reporters. 

"Chandajhira police formed teams to solve the case. We were not getting initial leads, but the help of ASHA and anganwadi workers, who maintain records of births, was invaluable. Along with them, we screened 1000 newborns in 60 villages in the area," he said. 

"During this search, we found that one Pooja Pawar, a resident of Wakhri Wadgaon Tanda village, had given birth to a girl who had gone missing. This raised suspicion. Moreover, the child was last seen with the couple," the SP said. -- PTI

