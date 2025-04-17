HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No breakthrough in Karnataka cabinet meeting on caste census

Thu, 17 April 2025
21:20
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
A special cabinet meeting that was convened to discuss the contentious Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as 'caste census' in Karnataka on Thursday, ended without any major decision, official sources said. 

Minister Ramalinga Reddy, speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked ministers to give their opinion in writing or verbally before the next cabinet meeting. 

Various communities, especially Karnataka's two dominant ones -- Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats -- have expressed strong reservations about the survey that has been done, calling it "unscientific", and have demanded that it be rejected, and a fresh survey be conducted. 

Objections have also been raised by various sections of society, and there are also strong voices against it from within the ruling Congress. 

However, not everyone is opposed. 

Leaders and organisations representing Dalits and OBCs among others, are in support of it, and want the government to make the survey report public and proceed with it, stating the government has spent about Rs 160 crore public money on it. 

With strong disapproval from the two politically influential communities, the survey report may turn out to be a political hot potato for the government, as it may set the stage for a confrontation, with Dalits and OBCs among others demanding for it to be made public and implemented. -- PTI

