HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi invited for V-Day event, no response yet: Kremlin

Thu, 17 April 2025
Share:
21:06
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, but there has been no response from New Delhi, a top Kremlin aide said Thursday.

On May 9, Russia celebrates victory in WWII over Nazi Germany and this year has invited leaders of select friendly nations to attend the 80th anniversary event. 

The leaders include Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has accepted the invitation.

The Prime Minister has been invited for 9 May, but so far we have not received any response, Kremlin's foreign aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian State TV.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Russia-Qatar summit in the Kremlin, Ushakov said that this year it was our turn to visit India for the regular summit and discussions are ongoing for President Vladimir Putin's visit.

In October 2000, President Putin visited New Delhi for the first time and signed the Strategic Partnership Declaration with the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

Over the past quarter century, this partnership has evolved into a special and privileged partnership between New Delhi and Moscow. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: SRH's batters struggle; MI on top
IPL 2025 Updates: SRH's batters struggle; MI on top

LIVE! Modi invited for V-Day event, no response yet: Kremlin
LIVE! Modi invited for V-Day event, no response yet: Kremlin

No denotification of Waqf properties till May 5: Govt in SC
No denotification of Waqf properties till May 5: Govt in SC

The Centre on Thursday assured the Supreme Court that it will neither denotify Waqf properties, including "Waqf by user", nor make any appointments to the central Waqf council and boards till May 5.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra may resume soon, says India
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra may resume soon, says India

India is preparing to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, after a three-year hiatus. The decision comes as part of efforts to improve relations between India and China, which have been strained...

World's first 3D-printed bunker built in Leh for Army
World's first 3D-printed bunker built in Leh for Army

A Hyderabad-based deep-tech startup, Simpliforge Creations, has built the world's first on-site 3D-printed bunker in Leh for military use with the help of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad. The project, called "Prabal," is a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD