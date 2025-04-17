MNS workers protest alleged ill-treatment to Marathi speakers over non-veg food

18:27

File image





A video of workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena issuing a warning to Gujarati residents of the society on Wednesday, accusing them of ill-treating four Marathi-speaking families living there, has gone viral on social media.





Local MNS leader Raj Parte is seen in the video, alleging that the Marathi-speaking families were called "dirty" for their choice of food.





"Anybody can live in Mumbai and work here, but we will not tolerate such things....how can others dictate what they should eat," he is heard saying.





A resident of the building is heard countering him, stating that there were no restrictions about food.





As the argument escalated, some residents alerted Ghatkopar Police who intervened and sorted out the issue, said an eye-witness.





The police asked the residents of the society not to ill-treat their Marathi-speaking neighbours and warned of legal action otherwise, he said.





No complaint has been filed at the police station over the incident, said a police official. -- PTI

