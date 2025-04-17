Kingpin in Murshidabad father-son murder case held

20:59





Inzamul Haque, a resident of the neighbourhood where the killings took place, was apprehended from Suti area of the district late on Wednesday after night-long raids, additional director general (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar said.





He was not only involved in planning the gruesome crime, but also played a key role in tampering with evidence by snapping power supply and destroying CCTV cameras in the area, Sarkar said.





The double murder of Haragobindo Das (72) and his son Chandan (40), who were hacked to death in front of their house by a mob on Friday as protests in the state against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in Murshidabad, sparked widespread tension and fuelled communal riots in parts of the district.





Sarkar stopped short of specifying whether the twin murders were planned in advance or they were perpetrated as part of a spontaneous spree of violence on grounds that these were early stages of investigation.





The state police formed an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Murshidabad DIG Syed Waquar Raza to probe this and other cases of violence in the district.





Earlier this week, police had arrested two brothers, Kalu Nawab and Dildar Nawab also residents of the same locality in connection with the crime. -- PTI

The West Bengal police arrested one of the masterminds behind the brutal murder of a father and son at Jaffarabad in Murshidabad district during violent anti-Waqf Act protests, taking the total number of arrests to three, a senior officer said on Thursday.