HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kingpin in Murshidabad father-son murder case held

Thu, 17 April 2025
Share:
20:59
image
The West Bengal police arrested one of the masterminds behind the brutal murder of a father and son at Jaffarabad in Murshidabad district during violent anti-Waqf Act protests, taking the total number of arrests to three, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Inzamul Haque, a resident of the neighbourhood where the killings took place, was apprehended from Suti area of the district late on Wednesday after night-long raids, additional director general (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar said.

He was not only involved in planning the gruesome crime, but also played a key role in tampering with evidence by snapping power supply and destroying CCTV cameras in the area, Sarkar said.

The double murder of Haragobindo Das (72) and his son Chandan (40), who were hacked to death in front of their house by a mob on Friday as protests in the state against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in Murshidabad, sparked widespread tension and fuelled communal riots in parts of the district.

Sarkar stopped short of specifying whether the twin murders were planned in advance or they were perpetrated as part of a spontaneous spree of violence on grounds that these were early stages of investigation.

The state police formed an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Murshidabad DIG Syed Waquar Raza to probe this and other cases of violence in the district.

Earlier this week, police had arrested two brothers, Kalu Nawab and Dildar Nawab also residents of the same locality in connection with the crime. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: SRH's batters struggle; MI on top
IPL 2025 Updates: SRH's batters struggle; MI on top

LIVE! Modi invited for V-Day event, no response yet: Kremlin
LIVE! Modi invited for V-Day event, no response yet: Kremlin

No denotification of Waqf properties till May 5: Govt in SC
No denotification of Waqf properties till May 5: Govt in SC

The Centre on Thursday assured the Supreme Court that it will neither denotify Waqf properties, including "Waqf by user", nor make any appointments to the central Waqf council and boards till May 5.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra may resume soon, says India
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra may resume soon, says India

India is preparing to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, after a three-year hiatus. The decision comes as part of efforts to improve relations between India and China, which have been strained...

World's first 3D-printed bunker built in Leh for Army
World's first 3D-printed bunker built in Leh for Army

A Hyderabad-based deep-tech startup, Simpliforge Creations, has built the world's first on-site 3D-printed bunker in Leh for military use with the help of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad. The project, called "Prabal," is a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD