Kashmir our jugular vein, won't forget: Pak army chief

Thu, 17 April 2025
12:40
Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has said Kashmir is Islamabad's "jugular vein" and will be so and that Pakistan "won't forget it". He has also defended the two-nation theory that was the basis for the Partition in 1947, reports NDTV.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistanis based abroad, General Munir said they were the country's ambassadors and must not forget that they belong to a "superior ideology and culture". 

"You should definitely tell Pakistan's story to your children. Our forefathers thought that we are different from the Hindus in every aspect of life. Our religions, our customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid." 

General Munir said India and Pakistan are two nations. "We are not one nation. That is why our forefathers struggled to create this country. Our forefathers and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country. We know how to defend it. My dear brothers, sisters, daughters and sons, please don't forget this story of Pakistan. Don't forget to narrate this story to your next generation so that their bond with Pakistan never weakens," he said.

