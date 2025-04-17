Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to resume soon: India

17:52

India and China have been looking at resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as part of efforts to improve ties after the two countries completed disengagement of troops at the two remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang under the framework of a pact sealed in October last year.





"We will soon issue a public notice on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and there is a possibility of resumption of the Yatra soon," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.





"The Yatra will happen this year and we are making preparations. More information will be put out for the public soon," he added.





The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has not taken place since 2020. -- PTI

