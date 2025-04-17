HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Indian team likely to visit US next week for trade talks

Thu, 17 April 2025
19:20
An Indian official team is likely to visit Washington next week to iron out differences on certain issues before formally launching negotiations for the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA), an official said. 

The visit, which comes within weeks of a high-level US team visiting India, indicates that the talks for the BTA are gaining momentum. 

India's chief negotiator, additional secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal is expected to lead the team for the first in-person talks between the two countries. 

The visit follows senior official-level talks held between the two countries last month in New Delhi. 

Brendan Lynch, the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, was in India from March 25 to 29 for crucial trade discussions with Indian officials. 

"The Indian team may visit Washington by mid of next week. This is not the formal first round of talks between the two countries. They would like to iron out differences on certain issues before launching the formal negotiations for the BTA," the official said. 

The two sides are keen to utilise the 90-day tariff pause, announced by US President Donald Trump on April 9, to push the talks. 

Earlier, an official source had said that an interim trade agreement between India and the US could be finalised in the 90-day tariff pause announced by the Trump administration if it is a win-win for both sides. 

The two countries have already finalised and signed the terms of reference (ToRs) to start negotiations for the pact. 

The ToRs define the purpose, scope, and framework of the negotiations for such agreements. 

They also outline the specific areas to be covered. -- PTI

