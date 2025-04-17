HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HP: Authorities on alert after bomb threats to offices of CS, Mandi DC

Thu, 17 April 2025
20:30
File image
After the deputy commissioner's office in Mandi received a bomb threat email on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said on Thursday that a similar threat mail was sent to his office in Shimla on the same day.

The email referred to the chief secretary's office located inside the Secretariat complex in Shimla, claiming that something is going to happen in Tamil Nadu and the timing to execute the threat in Himachal Pradesh would be adjusted accordingly, sources said.

Speaking to the PTI, Saxena said that two threat mails were received on Wednesday, one at his office in Shimla and the other at the deputy commissioner's office in Mandi.

The origin of both the emails is being traced, and if necessary, help would be sought from the central agencies to arrest the culprits, Saxena said.

"Both the offices were vacated and sanitised on Wednesday. While nothing suspicious has been found so far, the authorities have been put on high alert," the chief secretary said, adding that security has been strengthened at both the locations.

Similar threats were received by some schools and airlines in the recent past but fortunately nothing untoward happened, he added. -- PTI

