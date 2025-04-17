HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Heavy rain, thunderstorm in parts of Himachal; child dies as tree falls on hut

Thu, 17 April 2025
Share:
19:48
File image
File image
Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, uprooting trees and disrupting power supply as several areas in Shimla remained without electricity for hours. 

Pine and other trees fell on the huts of the migrants due to heavy storm at night in Hamirpur's Barsar. 

An eight-year-old child, identified as Abhishek Kumar, died after a tree fell on a hut while he was sleeping inside. 

The child was taken to Barsar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. 

Gondla in Lahaul and Spiti received 1 cm of snow since Wednesday evening. 

Seobagh in Kullu district recorded the highest rainfall of 28.8 mm followed by Lahaul-Spiti's Kukumseri 23.8 mm and Narkanda 18 mm, the MeT office on Thursday said. 

Horticulture and revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said that hailstorms were witnessed in several areas, causing damage to crops like apple and other fruits which were in flowering stage. 

The loss is being estimated, he added. 

The minister said that roads have been blocked due to falling of trees. 

Some houses have been damaged according to reports, said Negi and added the restoration work is going on. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Unchanged MI elect to bowl vs SRH
IPL 2025 Updates: Unchanged MI elect to bowl vs SRH

LIVE! Indian team likely to visit US next week for trade talks
LIVE! Indian team likely to visit US next week for trade talks

SC a super Parliament, Art 142 a nuclear missile: Dhankhar
SC a super Parliament, Art 142 a nuclear missile: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday questioned the judiciary setting a timeline for the President to take decisions and act as a "super Parliament", saying the Supreme Court cannot fire a "nuclear missile" at democratic forces.

HC orders FIR against TN minister for remarks on Hinduism
HC orders FIR against TN minister for remarks on Hinduism

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu police to file a case against state Forest Minister K Ponmudy, following his recent controversial remarks about Shaivism and Vaishnavism. The court warned the police that if they do not...

'Pro-Mamata Sentiment Among Muslims Is A Reality'
'Pro-Mamata Sentiment Among Muslims Is A Reality'

'Mamata needs to address the anger and resentment among various sections of the Hindu community because low-scale communal violence has always paid richer electoral dividends for the BJP.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD