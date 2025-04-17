Heavy rain, thunderstorm in parts of Himachal; child dies as tree falls on hut

19:48

File image





Pine and other trees fell on the huts of the migrants due to heavy storm at night in Hamirpur's Barsar.





An eight-year-old child, identified as Abhishek Kumar, died after a tree fell on a hut while he was sleeping inside.





The child was taken to Barsar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.





Gondla in Lahaul and Spiti received 1 cm of snow since Wednesday evening.





Seobagh in Kullu district recorded the highest rainfall of 28.8 mm followed by Lahaul-Spiti's Kukumseri 23.8 mm and Narkanda 18 mm, the MeT office on Thursday said.





Horticulture and revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said that hailstorms were witnessed in several areas, causing damage to crops like apple and other fruits which were in flowering stage.





The loss is being estimated, he added.





The minister said that roads have been blocked due to falling of trees.





Some houses have been damaged according to reports, said Negi and added the restoration work is going on. -- PTI

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, uprooting trees and disrupting power supply as several areas in Shimla remained without electricity for hours.